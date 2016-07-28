7th Circuit says Title VII does not apply to gay workers

A federal appeals court on Thursday said existing employment discrimination law does not apply to gay and lesbian workers, but that denying those protections had become indefensible amid a massive societal shift favoring LGBT rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Congress in enacting Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not contemplate whether the law's prohibition on sex bias applied to gay people and has rejected recent attempts to amend the law to include them.

