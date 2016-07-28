FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circuit says Title VII does not apply to gay workers
July 28, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

7th Circuit says Title VII does not apply to gay workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said existing employment discrimination law does not apply to gay and lesbian workers, but that denying those protections had become indefensible amid a massive societal shift favoring LGBT rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Congress in enacting Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not contemplate whether the law's prohibition on sex bias applied to gay people and has rejected recent attempts to amend the law to include them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ai2WEu

