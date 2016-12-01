7th Circuit could be poised to grant gay workers Title VII protections

Several U.S. appeals court judges on Wednesday appeared ready to rule for the first time that federal anti-discrimination law offers protections for gay workers, which would be a major victory for the gay rights movement.

Sitting en banc, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments in the case of Kimberly Hively, a former adjunct math professor at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana who says in a 2014 lawsuit that she lost her job because she is a lesbian.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gNbB3k