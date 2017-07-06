The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday declined
to revisit its recent decision saying federal law prohibiting
sex discrimination by employers does not extend protections to
gay workers, potentially teeing up the issue for the U.S.
Supreme Court.
The Atlanta-based court in a single-sentence order denied en
banc review of a March ruling from a three-judge panel that
dismissed claims by Jameka Evans, a former security guard at
Georgia Regional Hospital, who said she was forced to quit
because she is gay.
