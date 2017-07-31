FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in an hour
Skydiving company says Title VII question has no impact on gay worker's claim
#Westlaw News
July 31, 2017 / 10:51 PM / in an hour

Skydiving company says Title VII question has no impact on gay worker's claim

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Long Island skydiving company has asked a U.S. appeals court to dismiss a former instructor's claim that he was fired because he was gay, even if the court agrees with his estate, which took over the lawsuit when he died, that bias against gay workers is a form of sex discrimination.

Altitude Express Inc in a brief filed on Friday told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hearing the case en banc, that Donald Zarda in his initial complaint accused the company of discriminating against him based on sex stereotypes, and not because of his sexual orientation. His estate should not be able to bring those claims now, the company said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uOsR0O

