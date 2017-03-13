11th Circuit finds no Title VII protection for gay workers

A divided U.S. appeals court has become the latest to rule that discrimination against workers because of their sexual orientation is not a form of unlawful sex bias, rejecting claims by a former hospital security guard who says she faced severe harassment because she is a lesbian.

The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Friday said it was bound by existing precedent that says Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not offer protections to gay people as a class.

