8th Circuit sends General Mills age bias case to arbitration

A U.S. appeals court has sent age discrimination claims by nearly three dozen former General Mills Inc employees to individual arbitration, rejecting their allegations that a waiver they signed was invalid.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said releases signed by the workers when they were laid off in 2012 merely required them to arbitrate employment-related claims and did not, as they argued, block them from bringing the claims at all. General Mills was represented by Littler Mendelson.

