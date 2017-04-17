FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
8th Circuit sends General Mills age bias case to arbitration
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 4 months ago

8th Circuit sends General Mills age bias case to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has sent age discrimination claims by nearly three dozen former General Mills Inc employees to individual arbitration, rejecting their allegations that a waiver they signed was invalid.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said releases signed by the workers when they were laid off in 2012 merely required them to arbitrate employment-related claims and did not, as they argued, block them from bringing the claims at all. General Mills was represented by Littler Mendelson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ps9b14

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.