Companies should shy away from employee DNA after 'defecator' verdict
June 29, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Companies should shy away from employee DNA after 'defecator' verdict

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A jury award of more than $2 million for two men who were suspected by their employer of defecating in a company warehouse and required to give DNA samples should send a clear signal to companies that employees’ genetic information is almost always off limits, attorneys said.

The jury in federal court in Atlanta said last week that grocery distributor Atlas Logistics Group Retail Services had disregarded the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA)when supervisors in 2013 required Jack Lowe and Dennis Reynolds to give cheek swab samples.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Nt8B5e

