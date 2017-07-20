FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cali court revives subpoena to ID workers behind Glassdoor posts
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Uber could end up like Yahoo
July 20, 2017 / 10:39 PM / an hour ago

Cali court revives subpoena to ID workers behind Glassdoor posts

1 Min Read

    By Daniel Wiessner

    A California state appeals court has revived a software
maker's bid to force Glassdoor Inc to identify workers who
posted anonymous reviews about the company, saying it should
have a chance to prove their claims were defamatory.
    A three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First
Appellate District on Wednesday unanimously ruled that the
reviews on Glassdoor's website about ZL Technologies Inc
included statements that could be proven false, so the company
had viable defamation claims against most of the posters.
Milpitas, California-based ZL makes data archiving software.
    To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2gOwKhA

