Judge bids adieu to French Goodyear workers' class action

A proposed class action alleging Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co failed to warn French employees of the health risks posed by chemicals used to make tires should be heard in France, a U.S. judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Adams in the Northern District of Ohio on Thursday agreed with Goodyear that the case should not move forward in U.S. courts because France has tribunals focused on worker safety, all of the witnesses in the case are in France and most of the evidence submitted would be in French.

