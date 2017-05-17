Casino unlawfully barred ex-employee who filed wage-and-hour lawsuit - NLRB

A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that a Nevada casino resort violated federal law by barring a former employee from the premises after she filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against the company.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Tuesday said that by banning former beverage supervisor Tiffany Sargent from a nightclub and other facilities at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nevada, MEI-GSR Holdings LLC, which owns the resort, sent a message to other employees that they would be punished for joining her proposed class action or other activity protected under the National Labor Relations Act.

