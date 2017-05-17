FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Casino unlawfully barred ex-employee who filed wage-and-hour lawsuit - NLRB
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 17, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

Casino unlawfully barred ex-employee who filed wage-and-hour lawsuit - NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that a Nevada casino resort violated federal law by barring a former employee from the premises after she filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against the company.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Tuesday said that by banning former beverage supervisor Tiffany Sargent from a nightclub and other facilities at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nevada, MEI-GSR Holdings LLC, which owns the resort, sent a message to other employees that they would be punished for joining her proposed class action or other activity protected under the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rscjs1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.