Employers in Mississippi can be sued for wrongful termination for firing an employee over keeping a gun in a locked vehicle, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived part of a lawsuit by a fired metal worker against Manassas, Virginia-based drone maker Aurora Flight Sciences, which has a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Mississippi.

