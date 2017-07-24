FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit to weigh same-sex harassment claims against U.S. Steel
July 24, 2017 / 11:40 AM / in an hour

6th Circuit to weigh same-sex harassment claims against U.S. Steel

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former worker at a U.S. Steel Corp plant near Detroit on Thursday will ask a federal appeals court to clarify its murky precedent on when sexual harassment by coworkers of the same sex constitutes discrimination, and revive claims that he faced severe harassment from a male supervisor.

Lawyers from Nacht Law who represent David Hylko will tell a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit of Appeals that a judge who dismissed the case last year misinterpreted a key U.S. Supreme Court ruling on same-sex harassment. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will also appear on Hylko's behalf.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2upnyVy

