6th Circuit to weigh same-sex harassment claims against U.S. Steel

A former worker at a U.S. Steel Corp plant near Detroit on Thursday will ask a federal appeals court to clarify its murky precedent on when sexual harassment by coworkers of the same sex constitutes discrimination, and revive claims that he faced severe harassment from a male supervisor.

Lawyers from Nacht Law who represent David Hylko will tell a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit of Appeals that a judge who dismissed the case last year misinterpreted a key U.S. Supreme Court ruling on same-sex harassment. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will also appear on Hylko's behalf.

