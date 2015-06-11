8th Circuit says change in law doesn't revive Harley-Davidson worker's suit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday tossed out a former Harley-Davidson Inc employee’s lawsuit over her exposure to chemicals in paint used on the company’s iconic motorcycles, rejecting her claim that an appeals court ruling handed down shortly after her suit was dismissed gave it new life.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Michelle Ideker, who said she developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma from exposure to benzene, was barred by collateral estoppel from trying to resurrect her suit after a change in Missouri law.

