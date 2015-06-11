FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit says change in law doesn't revive Harley-Davidson worker's suit
June 11, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit says change in law doesn't revive Harley-Davidson worker's suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday tossed out a former Harley-Davidson Inc employee’s lawsuit over her exposure to chemicals in paint used on the company’s iconic motorcycles, rejecting her claim that an appeals court ruling handed down shortly after her suit was dismissed gave it new life.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Michelle Ideker, who said she developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma from exposure to benzene, was barred by collateral estoppel from trying to resurrect her suit after a change in Missouri law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1C1xgHQ

