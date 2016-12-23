Company showed no harm from trustee's benefit caps - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said an Ohio dairy company failed to show its workers suffered any concrete injuries as a result of the trustee of its healthcare plan capping benefits, and tossed its proposed class action on behalf of employees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati rejected Superior Dairy Inc's claim that after the U.S. Supreme Court's May ruling in Spokeo Inc v. Robins, it only had to allege violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to sustain a lawsuit against Fleet Owners Insurance Fund, represented by Steptoe & Johnson.

