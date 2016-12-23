FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Company showed no harm from trustee's benefit caps - 6th Circuit
December 23, 2016

Company showed no harm from trustee's benefit caps - 6th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said an Ohio dairy company failed to show its workers suffered any concrete injuries as a result of the trustee of its healthcare plan capping benefits, and tossed its proposed class action on behalf of employees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati rejected Superior Dairy Inc's claim that after the U.S. Supreme Court's May ruling in Spokeo Inc v. Robins, it only had to allege violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to sustain a lawsuit against Fleet Owners Insurance Fund, represented by Steptoe & Johnson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hZOy6d

