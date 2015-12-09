Court grants HP worker disability pay over addiction to pain meds

A Hewlett Packard Co employee was wrongly denied disability benefits when he developed an addiction to pain medication after a water-skiing accident, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday, finding that the administrator of HP’s benefits plan “cherry picked” information in order to block the payments.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court and said the administrator, Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, in 2012 ignored the fact that plaintiff Donald Godmar could not work because he was taking morphine, sleeping 20 hours a day and could not drive. Sedgwick and HP were represented by Littler Mendelson. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NGMhbe