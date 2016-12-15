Manhattan federal jury rejects ex-HSBC executive's retaliation case

A former HSBC Holdings PLC senior vice president has failed to establish he was retaliated against for complaining that a female co-worker had been sexually harassed by other executives, a federal jury in Manhattan ruled on Thursday.

The jury found HSBC not liable in a case brought by Michael Picarella, who worked in HSBC's New York sales management group for four years before being fired in March 2015, a year after he was stripped of his responsibilities and sued.

