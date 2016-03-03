FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No overtime for mortgage underwriters - 6th Circuit
March 3, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

No overtime for mortgage underwriters - 6th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Residential loan underwriters at Huntington National Bank are not entitled to overtime under federal law because they are administrative employees who exercise a significant degree of discretion, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A 2-1 panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Huntington and its lawyers from Littler Mendelson that loan underwriters are exempt from the overtime protections in the Fair Labor Standards Act, even though the 2nd Circuit reached the opposite conclusion in 2009 in a similar case involving JPMorgan Chase.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y4zeTN

