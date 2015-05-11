FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit says IBM had power to lower sales commission
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit says IBM had power to lower sales commission

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an IBM Corp software salesman’s challenge to the company’s ability to slash a commission he earned for his role in a “blockbuster deal” with Bank of America.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said a 2011 incentive plan agreement between IBM and the salesman, Peter Wilson of Atlanta, gave the company the authority to alter commissions at any point before they were paid out.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HdkpJP

