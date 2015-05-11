11th Circuit says IBM had power to lower sales commission

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an IBM Corp software salesman’s challenge to the company’s ability to slash a commission he earned for his role in a “blockbuster deal” with Bank of America.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said a 2011 incentive plan agreement between IBM and the salesman, Peter Wilson of Atlanta, gave the company the authority to alter commissions at any point before they were paid out.

