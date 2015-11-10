IBM can't shut down age bias class action - judge

Two former IBM employees who say the company lied about downsizing in order to replace them with younger workers can proceed with a proposed class action, a U.S. judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas in Manhattan denied a motion by IBM and its lawyers at Jones Day to dismiss the 2014 suit, rejecting the company’s claims that legal waivers the former employees signed in order to receive severance packages precluded them from bringing age discrimination claims.

