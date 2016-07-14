FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM says former VP must give back $54k in stock awards

July 14, 2016 / 7:16 PM / a year ago

IBM says former VP must give back $54k in stock awards

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

IBM Corp has sued a former vice president for cloud computing, claiming he breached an employment agreement with the tech giant by cashing in stock options soon before he left the company to join a rival.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan says that months before Bowman Hall left IBM in 2015 to join Computer Sciences Corporation, he received $54,000 in stock awards that he was required to surrender when he defected.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a1wAzW

