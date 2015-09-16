Vermont immune from FLSA claims despite removal of workers' suit - 2nd Circuit

(Reuters) - Vermont did not waive its immunity from a wage-and-hour class action filed on behalf of 700 state workers when it removed the case to federal court, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

Affirming a lower court, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the workers’ claims that by voluntarily taking the case to federal court, the state gave up its ability to argue that it was immune from the 2010 lawsuit.

