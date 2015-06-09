FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit adds to split on NLRB's power over Indian casinos
June 9, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

6th Circuit adds to split on NLRB's power over Indian casinos

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday deepened a split over the application of labor laws to Indian tribes, ruling that the National Labor Relations Board has jurisdiction over an Indian-run Michigan casino because most of its employees are not tribe members.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision upheld the board’s 2013 ruling that various employment policies adopted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians violated the National Labor Relations Act, rejecting the tribe’s claim that the board improperly encroached on its sovereignty.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ta19Re

