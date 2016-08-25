Judge tosses out unpaid interns' FLSA claims against Hearst

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming Hearst Corporation should have paid interns who worked on its magazines, applying an appeals court ruling in the case that set key precedent on the legality of unpaid internships.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan on Wednesday said the positions offered by Hearst, represented by Proskauer Rose, at Cosmopolitan, Esquire and other magazines were primarily for the interns' benefit, so they were not employees entitled to minimum wage and overtime protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

