Court affirms $800K in arbitration fees for Iskanian opt-outs

A California chauffeur company whose agreements requiring workers to waive participation in class actions were invalidated in the landmark case Iskanian v. CLS Transportation must pay more than $800,000 in fees to 22 employees who opted out of the class action to pursue individual claims in arbitration, a state appeals court has ruled.

Monday’s decision by a unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, 2nd District, rejected CLS Transportation’s claims that three arbitrators abused their authority in awarding more than $800,000 in attorneys’ fees to the workers, who chose not to take part in Iskanian and won individual settlements.

