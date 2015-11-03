FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court affirms $800K in arbitration fees for Iskanian opt-outs
#Westlaw News
November 3, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Court affirms $800K in arbitration fees for Iskanian opt-outs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California chauffeur company whose agreements requiring workers to waive participation in class actions were invalidated in the landmark case Iskanian v. CLS Transportation must pay more than $800,000 in fees to 22 employees who opted out of the class action to pursue individual claims in arbitration, a state appeals court has ruled.

Monday’s decision by a unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, 2nd District, rejected CLS Transportation’s claims that three arbitrators abused their authority in awarding more than $800,000 in attorneys’ fees to the workers, who chose not to take part in Iskanian and won individual settlements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NbPRFL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
