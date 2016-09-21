3rd Circuit approves class cert of Jani-King franchisees in wage row

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday signed off on the certification of a class of franchisees who say the major janitorial services company they contract with was their employer, rejecting claims that the case could help upend the franchise model.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision disagreed with Jani-King Inc, represented by Faegre Baker Daniels, that 300 of its franchisees in Philadelphia could not sue as a class claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors because the company merely controlled its brand image and not working conditions.

