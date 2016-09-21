FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit approves class cert of Jani-King franchisees in wage row
September 21, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

3rd Circuit approves class cert of Jani-King franchisees in wage row

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday signed off on the certification of a class of franchisees who say the major janitorial services company they contract with was their employer, rejecting claims that the case could help upend the franchise model.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision disagreed with Jani-King Inc, represented by Faegre Baker Daniels, that 300 of its franchisees in Philadelphia could not sue as a class claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors because the company merely controlled its brand image and not working conditions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cpup9U

