FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snack food company to pay $2.1 mil for 'repeat' FLSA violations
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

Snack food company to pay $2.1 mil for 'repeat' FLSA violations

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A major snack food distributor has agreed to pay $2.1 million to nearly 700 temporary workers employed by staffing agencies who were stiffed on overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday.

New Jersey-based J&J Snack Foods Corp, which the department called “a repeat violator” of the Fair Labor Standards Act, will pay more than $1.2 million to 465 workers in the company’s home state who were paid their normal wage, instead of time-and-a-half, when working overtime and $920,000 for failing to pay overtime to 212 people who worked at a Pennsylvania facility.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kbcaEe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.