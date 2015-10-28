Snack food company to pay $2.1 mil for 'repeat' FLSA violations

A major snack food distributor has agreed to pay $2.1 million to nearly 700 temporary workers employed by staffing agencies who were stiffed on overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday.

New Jersey-based J&J Snack Foods Corp, which the department called “a repeat violator” of the Fair Labor Standards Act, will pay more than $1.2 million to 465 workers in the company’s home state who were paid their normal wage, instead of time-and-a-half, when working overtime and $920,000 for failing to pay overtime to 212 people who worked at a Pennsylvania facility.

