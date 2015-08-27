FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franchise industry blasts OSHA for joint employment questions
August 27, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Franchise industry blasts OSHA for joint employment questions

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - With a major decision on what constitutes joint employment expected in the coming days, a franchise industry group claimed on Wednesday that federal workplace safety regulators were part of a “witch hunt” targeting its members’ business model.

The International Franchise Association said in a media release that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is requesting extensive documentation from employers beyond the agency’s normal protocol. The group said OSHA’s queries appear to be directed at applying a new standard for joint employment liability.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MWRtZ8

