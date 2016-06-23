4th Circuit says IT company was not gay janitor's joint employer

An information technology company was not a joint employer of a janitor provided by a staffing firm who claimed she was fired because she is gay, even though it had some control over her work, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the unpublished 2-1 ruling affirmed the dismissal of a 2013 lawsuit by Karen Greene, who says a supervisor at Harris Corp, represented by Holland & Knight, called her "frumpy (and) dumpy" and said she looked like a man.

