FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
4th Circuit says IT company was not gay janitor's joint employer
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 23, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

4th Circuit says IT company was not gay janitor's joint employer

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An information technology company was not a joint employer of a janitor provided by a staffing firm who claimed she was fired because she is gay, even though it had some control over her work, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the unpublished 2-1 ruling affirmed the dismissal of a 2013 lawsuit by Karen Greene, who says a supervisor at Harris Corp, represented by Holland & Knight, called her "frumpy (and) dumpy" and said she looked like a man.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28U0zbm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.