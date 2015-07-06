FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan Chase faces $20 mln OT claims after recent settlements
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan Chase faces $20 mln OT claims after recent settlements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase gave a group of workers who process loans new job titles in order to claim they were exempt from overtime pay, according to a new proposed class action against the bank, which last year agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve wage-and-hour cases.

The $20 million lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by JPMorgan employee Amy Strangis alleges that the bank in 2013 bumped a group of operations analysts up to “senior operations analysts” so it could claim that overtime protections in the Fair Labor Standards Act and Ohio state law did not apply to them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IFE2dk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.