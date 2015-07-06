JPMorgan Chase faces $20 mln OT claims after recent settlements

(Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase gave a group of workers who process loans new job titles in order to claim they were exempt from overtime pay, according to a new proposed class action against the bank, which last year agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve wage-and-hour cases.

The $20 million lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by JPMorgan employee Amy Strangis alleges that the bank in 2013 bumped a group of operations analysts up to “senior operations analysts” so it could claim that overtime protections in the Fair Labor Standards Act and Ohio state law did not apply to them.

