Labor Department must pay legal fees after bungling FLSA probe - court

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor must pay more than $800,000 in legal costs to a Texas security company after the agency destroyed evidence, demanded inflated penalties and “ambushed” a company employee during a wage-and-hour investigation, a federal appeals court said on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the department acted in bad faith during the 2010 probe of Gate Guard Services LP, which provides guards at oil drilling sites, and subsequent litigation. The panel said the department was on the hook for all of the company’s legal costs under the Equal Access to Justice Act (EAJA).

