Racial slur can create hostile work environment, 4th Circuit rules

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Thursday revived a discrimination suit against a Maryland hotel by a black former waitress who says a coworker called her a “porch monkey,” overruling a prior decision that said a single incident could not create a hostile work environment.

An en banc panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while the severe or pervasive conduct required by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to make a hostile work environment claim typically requires showing a pattern of discrimination, a single racial slur qualifies if it is extreme and uttered by an employee with the power to have coworkers fired.

