FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drugmaker raided by FDA should have warned workers of layoffs - court
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 26, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Drugmaker raided by FDA should have warned workers of layoffs - court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A pharmaceutical company that shut down two Michigan plants after they were raided by U.S. regulators was not exempt from a law requiring employers to give notice before they lay off workers, an appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

Affirming a lower court, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Detroit-based Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd should have expected the 2009 raid by the Food and Drug Administration after it received a series of warnings and conducted a recall of diabetes drugs and other medication contaminated with metal scrapings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U6Nmh8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.