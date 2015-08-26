Drugmaker raided by FDA should have warned workers of layoffs - court

(Reuters) - A pharmaceutical company that shut down two Michigan plants after they were raided by U.S. regulators was not exempt from a law requiring employers to give notice before they lay off workers, an appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

Affirming a lower court, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Detroit-based Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd should have expected the 2009 raid by the Food and Drug Administration after it received a series of warnings and conducted a recall of diabetes drugs and other medication contaminated with metal scrapings.

