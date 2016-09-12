Reorganizations no excuse to flout public workers' due process rights - 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Pennsylvania county's argument that it could terminate a veteran lawyer without regard to seniority rules or her due process rights because of an office reorganization.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a $94,000 jury award for Jill Mancini, who says John Brown, the Republican executive of rural Northampton County, forced her out of a job as an assistant county lawyer after his 2013 election because she is a Democrat.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cD0oBi