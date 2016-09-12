FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Reorganizations no excuse to flout public workers' due process rights - 3rd Circuit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 12, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Reorganizations no excuse to flout public workers' due process rights - 3rd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Pennsylvania county's argument that it could terminate a veteran lawyer without regard to seniority rules or her due process rights because of an office reorganization.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a $94,000 jury award for Jill Mancini, who says John Brown, the Republican executive of rural Northampton County, forced her out of a job as an assistant county lawyer after his 2013 election because she is a Democrat.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cD0oBi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.