Divided 3rd Circuit revives hospital worker's FMLA claims
#Westlaw News
June 22, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Divided 3rd Circuit revives hospital worker's FMLA claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday resuscitated a lawsuit by a woman who was fired from a Pennsylvania hospital for taking unauthorized days off when she was sick, prompting concerns from the dissent that the ruling would significantly expand employers’ duties under medical leave laws.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said Lehigh Valley Health Network in 2013 should have given nurse’s assistant Deborah Hansler a chance to amend a request she submitted under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) before denying it and firing her for taking five days off over two weeks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SE1HNY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
