FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 minutes ago
2nd Circuit backs 'mixed-motive' standard in FMLA retaliation cases
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
World
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Autos
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 19, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 16 minutes ago

2nd Circuit backs 'mixed-motive' standard in FMLA retaliation cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Family and Medical Leave Act places a lower bar on plaintiffs alleging retaliation than other federal employment laws, requiring them to prove only that taking leave was a factor in being targeted by employers.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims by Cassandra Woods, a former substance abuse counselor for Brooklyn-based START Recovery & Treatment Centers Inc, who was fired in 2012 after taking leave to treat anemia and separately receiving a series of poor performance reviews.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vE4xMV

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.