EEOC says LGBT bias is gender discrimination under Title VII
July 17, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

EEOC says LGBT bias is gender discrimination under Title VII

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled for the first time that bias against gay people in the workplace is a form of gender discrimination, which if courts agree would be a historic victory for the gay rights movement.

The EEOC has taken the position that discriminating against gay, lesbian and transgender employees is the same as treating workers differently because of their gender in a number of lawsuits and memoranda in recent years, but the 3-2 decision released Thursday was the first time the full commission tackled the issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CMvHDB

