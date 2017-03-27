FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
2nd Circuit revives gay worker's Title VII sex-stereotyping claim
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 27, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 5 months ago

2nd Circuit revives gay worker's Title VII sex-stereotyping claim

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the former creative director of a New York advertising firm could not sue the company for discriminating against him because he is gay, but said he could pursue claims that he was harassed by a supervisor because he is effeminate.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said it was bound by existing precedent to rule that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. But the court said claims that employers engaged in stereotyping on the basis of sex are distinct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oauh0l

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.