2nd Circuit revives gay worker's Title VII sex-stereotyping claim

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the former creative director of a New York advertising firm could not sue the company for discriminating against him because he is gay, but said he could pursue claims that he was harassed by a supervisor because he is effeminate.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said it was bound by existing precedent to rule that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. But the court said claims that employers engaged in stereotyping on the basis of sex are distinct.

