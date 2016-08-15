FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Appeals court revives ex-D.C. lottery watchdog's termination suit
August 15, 2016

Appeals court revives ex-D.C. lottery watchdog's termination suit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived for the third time a 19-year-old lawsuit filed by a former District of Columbia lottery watchdog fired after reporting what he considered questionable conduct to his superiors.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit held that the D.C. Lottery Control Board violated James Thompson's due process rights when it summarily transferred him from his security systems post to another position that was previously marked for elimination in a reduction in force.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
