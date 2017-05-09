FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Littler picks up London boutique, expanding European footprint
May 9, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 3 months ago

Littler picks up London boutique, expanding European footprint

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Littler Mendelson on Tuesday said it was absorbing a 16-lawyer employment law boutique based in London, the firm's first move into the U.K. and the latest piece of an aggressive global expansion.

San Francisco-based Littler, the largest U.S.-based law firm focused exclusively on labor and employment, said in a release that the merger with GQ Employment Law is part of a growth strategy aimed at expanding the services it provides to existing multinational clients.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qZ8ryf

