Littler picks up London boutique, expanding European footprint

Littler Mendelson on Tuesday said it was absorbing a 16-lawyer employment law boutique based in London, the firm's first move into the U.K. and the latest piece of an aggressive global expansion.

San Francisco-based Littler, the largest U.S.-based law firm focused exclusively on labor and employment, said in a release that the merger with GQ Employment Law is part of a growth strategy aimed at expanding the services it provides to existing multinational clients.

