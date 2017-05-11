FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Employers expect few policy shifts in Trump's first year - Littler
May 11, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 3 months ago

Employers expect few policy shifts in Trump's first year - Littler

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Employers expect an eventual shift in enforcement priorities at federal agencies under President Donald Trump, but the administration's slow start to rulemaking and filling key positions has led them to predict that there will be little impact on their companies in the coming year, according to a survey released Thursday.

Littler Mendelson, the largest U.S. law firm exclusively handling labor and employment issues, found that despite big promises from Trump, companies reported little change from last year in how federal policy would affect them. The firm in March surveyed 1,229 in-house counsel, HR professionals, and executives from businesses of different sizes in a range of industries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qxBpsh

