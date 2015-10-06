FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National security lab to pay $37 mil to settle age bias suit
October 6, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

National security lab to pay $37 mil to settle age bias suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal research facility in California has agreed to pay more than $37 million to settle claims by more than 100 former senior employees that they were targeted for layoffs because of their age when a group of private companies took over its operations.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Oakland, which is operated by Bechtel Corp, Babcock & Wilcox and the University of California, among others, said in court papers last week that it would pay the money to 129 plaintiffs after seven years of litigation that included two jury trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Lwv19a

