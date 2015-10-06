National security lab to pay $37 mil to settle age bias suit

A federal research facility in California has agreed to pay more than $37 million to settle claims by more than 100 former senior employees that they were targeted for layoffs because of their age when a group of private companies took over its operations.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Oakland, which is operated by Bechtel Corp, Babcock & Wilcox and the University of California, among others, said in court papers last week that it would pay the money to 129 plaintiffs after seven years of litigation that included two jury trials.

