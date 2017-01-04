FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
A look ahead at the top labor and employment issues of 2017
#Westlaw News
January 4, 2017

A look ahead at the top labor and employment issues of 2017

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The administration of President-elect Donald Trump is widely expected to dismantle many Obama-era employment initiatives and place unions and workers' rights groups on the defensive. The coming year will likely be marked by bruising political battles over wage growth and income inequality, union organizing, and healthcare, among other issues with deep implications for employers and workers.

In the courts, meanwhile, several key labor and employment issues are set to come to a head in 2017, with landmark rulings possible on gay bias in the workplace, joint employment, and agreements that bar workers from bringing class and collective actions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iD0Kdo

