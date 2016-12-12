FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
EEOC general counsel Lopez to join Outten & Golden
December 12, 2016 / 9:24 PM / 8 months ago

EEOC general counsel Lopez to join Outten & Golden

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

David Lopez, the longest-serving general counsel in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's history, will head up the new Washington D.C. office of prominent plaintiffs' employment law firm Outten & Golden, the firm said on Monday.

Lopez, who left the EEOC on Friday after nearly seven years as its top lawyer, will represent plaintiffs in discrimination cases and handle consent decree monitoring and mediation when he joins on Jan. 1, the firm said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hrb0og

