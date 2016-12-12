EEOC general counsel Lopez to join Outten & Golden

David Lopez, the longest-serving general counsel in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's history, will head up the new Washington D.C. office of prominent plaintiffs' employment law firm Outten & Golden, the firm said on Monday.

Lopez, who left the EEOC on Friday after nearly seven years as its top lawyer, will represent plaintiffs in discrimination cases and handle consent decree monitoring and mediation when he joins on Jan. 1, the firm said in a statement.

