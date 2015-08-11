FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4th Circuit says 'manager rule' has no place in Title VII cases
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit says 'manager rule' has no place in Title VII cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A rule barring managers from suing for retaliation over incidents in which they were acting within the scope of their employment does not apply to claims brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals became the second federal appeals court to conclude that the “manager rule” developed in wage-and-hour cases does not apply under the landmark discrimination law, and revived a retaliation lawsuit against Virginia-based healthcare provider Carilion Clinic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ToPvPz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.