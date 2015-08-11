4th Circuit says 'manager rule' has no place in Title VII cases

(Reuters) - A rule barring managers from suing for retaliation over incidents in which they were acting within the scope of their employment does not apply to claims brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals became the second federal appeals court to conclude that the “manager rule” developed in wage-and-hour cases does not apply under the landmark discrimination law, and revived a retaliation lawsuit against Virginia-based healthcare provider Carilion Clinic.

