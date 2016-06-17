2nd Circuit backs Marsh & McLennan in firing of managers over AG probe

Two former Marsh & McLennan Cos managing directors were not entitled to severance pay and stock options after they were exonerated in a bid-rigging probe that led to their termination, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a 2010 lawsuit by William Gilman and Edward McNenney, who said the New York insurance firm had no cause to fire them in 2004 when they refused to speak to lawyers from Davis Polk & Wardwell hired by Marsh to conduct an internal investigation.

