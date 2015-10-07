FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's says 'agency' ruling undermines California class action
October 7, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's says 'agency' ruling undermines California class action

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A recent ruling that McDonald’s Corp could be liable for wage-and-hour violations by a franchisee if workers believed the fast food giant was their employer precludes them from bringing claims as a class, the company’s lawyers said.

In a filing Tuesday in the 2014 putative class action in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, McDonald’s lawyers at Jones Day said that because the case hinges on each worker’s perceptions, a class cannot be certified.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QZW6ja

