Workers fight McDonald's bid to kill California class action

Plaintiffs in a wage-and-hour case against McDonald’s Corp and a franchisee on Friday challenged the fast food giant’s bid to argue that a recent ruling that said the case hinged on workers’ perceptions of who their employer was undermined class certification.

Lawyers at Altshuler Berzon in San Francisco in a court filing said McDonald’s has already had months to outline its arguments against class certification and asked U.S. District Judge James Donato in the Northern District of California to deny the company’s bid to make new claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZmfjSj