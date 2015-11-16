McDonald's franchises must comply with NLRB subpoenas, judge says

A U.S. judge has ordered 10 McDonald’s franchisees in New York City to comply with subpoenas from the National Labor Relations Board seeking information on their relationship with McDonald’s Corp, as the agency tries to prove that the fast food giant is a joint employer of franchise workers.

U.S. District Judge John Keenan in Manhattan on Thursday said the franchises had failed to prove their claims that the subpoenas were irrelevant to the NLRB’s case and that they would be overly burdensome to the businesses.

