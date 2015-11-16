FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's franchises must comply with NLRB subpoenas, judge says
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2015 / 10:53 PM / in 2 years

McDonald's franchises must comply with NLRB subpoenas, judge says

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge has ordered 10 McDonald’s franchisees in New York City to comply with subpoenas from the National Labor Relations Board seeking information on their relationship with McDonald’s Corp, as the agency tries to prove that the fast food giant is a joint employer of franchise workers.

U.S. District Judge John Keenan in Manhattan on Thursday said the franchises had failed to prove their claims that the subpoenas were irrelevant to the NLRB’s case and that they would be overly burdensome to the businesses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NA8O5m

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.