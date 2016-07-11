Judge certifies class of McDonald's franchise workers in wage-and-hour lawsuit

July 11 -

A federal judge has certified a class of at least 400 workers at five McDonald's franchises in California who say the fast food giant is liable for wage-and-hour violations by the Bay Area company that owns the restaurants.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco on Thursday rejected claims by McDonald's Corp, represented by Jones Day, that the workers could not show on a classwide basis that they believed the company was their employer.

