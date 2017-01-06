Judge denies class cert to McDonald's franchise workers

A federal judge has declined to certify a wage-and-hour class of more than 1,200 current and former McDonald's franchise workers in California, saying they could not prove on a classwide basis that they believed McDonald's Corp was their employer.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco on Thursday said the workers had varying experiences at eight restaurants in the Oakland area owned by Haynes Family Ltd Partnership and did not have a common understanding of their employment relationship with McDonald's Corp, represented by Jones Day.

