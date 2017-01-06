FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Judge denies class cert to McDonald's franchise workers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 6, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 7 months ago

Judge denies class cert to McDonald's franchise workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has declined to certify a wage-and-hour class of more than 1,200 current and former McDonald's franchise workers in California, saying they could not prove on a classwide basis that they believed McDonald's Corp was their employer.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco on Thursday said the workers had varying experiences at eight restaurants in the Oakland area owned by Haynes Family Ltd Partnership and did not have a common understanding of their employment relationship with McDonald's Corp, represented by Jones Day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jcNkUl

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.